'it's Not Going To Be Easy For Pakistan': Sourav Ganguly's Bold Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Showdown

Pakistan finally ended all speculations regarding their participation in the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15. The Pakistan government directed its cricket team to take part in the IND vs PAK game scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka. Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi threatened to boycott the game after ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, who refused to travel to India, citing security concerns.

Sourav Ganguly Picks His Favourite For IND vs PAK Tie

Pakistan's record against India in the T20 World Cup isn't something they will be very proud of. They have lost seven out of the eight matches they contested against the Men In Blue. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed India to win the fixture against India.

He said, “It will be a big World Cup match. The match is on 15th February, it is not going to be easy for Pakistan to defeat India. India is a very good team.”

"The tournament has started really well. So far, it doesn't look that any team is out of place be it Netherlands, Scotland or Nepal. In the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma, Bumrah, Surya, and Ishan Kishan are my favourites."

Pakistan Agree To Play India Match

Negotiations had gained pace in recent days, with a glimmer of hope emerging after PCB’s chairman met an ICC two-member delegation alongside BCB chief Aminul Islam on Sunday in Lahore. The discussions hinted at progress toward common ground, and by late Monday night, the Pakistani government officially confirmed its stance, directing the team to be ready to take on India as per the schedule.

Earlier, Sri Lanka and the UAE also requested the PCB to withdraw their boycott stance. PCB had placed three demands on the table for ICC, but the latter reportedly refused to entertain any of them.

