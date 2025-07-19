Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out Of India Champions' WCL 2025 Clash Against Pakistan After Social Media Backlash: Reports

Harbhajan Singh, the former team India cricketer, has pulled himself out of the upcoming World Championship of Legends 2025 match against Pakistan Champions. The former cricketer has decided not to compete against Pakistan as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed several innocent people. The upcoming match is already facing heavy backlash from the fans on social media due to the cross-border tensions.

Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out Of India Champions' Upcoming WCL 2025 Clash Against Pakistan Champions

The World Championship Of Legends is in full swing in the United Kingdom, with legendary cricketers from around the world participating in the tournament. However, controversy struck after questions were raised over the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash on Sunday because of the strained ties between the nations.\

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has deepened the strained relationships between the two nations. Both of them have engaged in bilateral ties for a long time.

Amid the fans' outrage, Harbhajan Singh has reportedly decided not to play in the upcoming match against the Pakistan Champions on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The former Indian cricketer's decision not to play stemmed from the protest over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The social media backlash may have also fueled the decision not to be a part of the match on Sunday. Additionally, reports suggested that more players may also refuse to play against the Pakistan Champions.

India and Pakistan only locked horns against each other in the ICC and ACC tournaments, but calls to end all cricketing meetings have been intensified after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The situation is vulnerable, and international cricketing tournaments are also closing in.

India & Pakistan To Only Face In Neutral Locations After ICC's Intervention

Team India last faced off against Pakistan in 2008 after the Mumbai terror attacks became the final nail in the coffin for their bilateral cricketing ties. Both nations only faced off against each other in the ICC and ACC tournaments in neutral regions.

The Men in Blue did not travel to Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, resulting in the matches taking place in neutral venues.