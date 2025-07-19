IND vs ENG - Harbhajan Singh Supports Spin Sensation Kuldeep Yadav For Upcoming Manchester Test Over Nitish Reddy: 'He Could Give You Wickets'

Harbhajan Singh backs for the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in the India Playing XI for Manchester Test | Image: ANI

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Team India started the series with a defeat against the Three Lions by five wickets at Headingley in Leeds. After a poor start, Shubman Gill-led Team India scripted history at Edgbaston as they made a solid comeback and clinched a majestic 336-run win over England. It was India's first Test win in Birmingham in the past 39 years.

However, the visitors failed to take the lead in the series in the third Test match. India conceded a heartbreaking 22-run loss against England in the third Test match of the series, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Harbhajan Singh Wants Team India To Bring Kuldeep Yadav In The Playing Eleven

After the defeat against England at Lord's, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh backed Kuldeep Yadav and said that the spinner should play in the upcoming Test. He added that Kuldeep Yadav has the potential to become the 'mystery bowler' and pick wickets at crucial intervals.

"See, I said this before Lord’s, and I said this before Birmingham as well—that Kuldeep Yadav should play. Because the way these English batsmen bat freely, it's not so easy to attack a spinner. Especially a spinner whose ball spins both ways. So Kuldeep could be that mystery bowler who can pick crucial wickets at key moments," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

He added that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could be dropped and Kuldeep Yadav could come into his place in the Playing Eleven for the upcoming Manchester Test.

"In Test cricket, it’s not just about waiting for the new ball. You need someone who can make things happen even when nothing much is happening. I think Kuldeep could be that factor who gives you wickets. I feel you might have to drop a batsman for him. And who that batsman is—that's for the management to decide. If it were my team, I’d drop Nitish and bring in Kuldeep directly," he added.

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy played two matches in the ongoing series so far and picked three wickets at a bowling average of 37.00.

Kuldeep Yadav's Numbers In Test Cricket