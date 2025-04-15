Harbhajan Singh's Big Praise For 'Baahubali' MS Dhoni After CSK's Triumph Over LSG, Says 'Team Under MSD Plays Differently'

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a massive five-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 14th, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

MS Dhoni received the 'Player of the Match' award following his contribution to the match. It was also Dhoni's first 'Player of the Match' accolade after seven years. The 43-year-old scored 26 runs from 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36, and solidified a crucial partnership with Shivam Dube during the run chase. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 4 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.

Dhoni has scored 130 runs in IPL 2025 as of now at a strike rate of 158.54, and has an average of 43.33. He has played 271 IPL matches, scoring 5373 runs at a strike rate of 137.98, and has an average of 39.22.

'MS Dhoni Is Baahubali': Harbhajan Singh

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh called Dhoni a ‘baahubali’ for his leadership qualities on the field. The former Indian spinner added that Dhoni is a different person when he is leading the side. Harbhajan also lauded Dhoni for coming to bat at the ‘right place and right time’.

"MS Dhoni is Baahubali. We say this because he knows what to do. He came to bat at the right place and at the right time, putting the pressure back on Lucknow. When Dhoni takes the captaincy role, he is completely different. The team under him plays differently," Harbhajan said.

In the previous edition of the IPL 2024, Dhoni had an average season. The former India captain played 14 matches and scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.55.

CSK Stand At Tenth Place On IPL 2025 Standings