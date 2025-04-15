IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Spotted Limping At Team Hotel After LSG Clash, Should CSK Management Be Alarmed?

MS Dhoni emerged as the saviour of the Chennai Super Kings when they faced off against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter entered the game with intent and smashed shots all over the park. In the battle of master and apprentice, Dhoni showed who was the boss with his power-packed innings and helped Chennai secure a much-needed win. But after the game, some concerning visuals emerged as the former Team India skipper could be seen limping.

MS Dhoni Seen With A Minor Limp At Team Hotel

The Chennai Super Kings secured a narrow win over the Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets, and MS Dhoni emerged as the player of the match after scoring an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls. The 43-year-old turned Ekana yellow as the fans lined up in CSK jerseys for the franchise and its skipper, and he enlightened the fans with a win at Ekana against hosts LSG.

In a video which has gone viral on the social media platform 'X' [Formerly Twitter], the Chennai Super Kings could be seen receiving a warm reception from the hotel staff after their match in Lucknow. Ravindra Jadeja was seen walking into the lobby. MS Dhoni was behind him, and he was limping as he made his way ahead. The limp may suggest that he has picked up some kind of injury during the game.

Should CSK Management Worry About Their Over-reliance On Dhoni?

MS Dhoni's return as the skipper has brought new hope to the Chennai Super Kings. While they suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni turned the tide against the LSG by securing a win. He replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm, who has sustained a hairline elbow fracture. The former Indian skipper brings tactical brilliance and electrifying knocks in a finisher role, which could benefit the Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season.

However, the Chennai Super Kings need to figure out a way to win matches when MS Dhoni is unavailable for action. They might be benefiting from it at this moment, but it is not a suitable tactic for the long term.