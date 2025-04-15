'MS Dhoni Not In His Best Physical Shape': Ex-Indian Cricketer Questions MSD's Fitness In IPL 2025 After CSK's Win Over LSG

IPL 2025: In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a five-wicket triumph over Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, on Monday, April 14th.

MS Dhoni was also named the 'Player of the Match' after he played an unbeaten 26-run knock from 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36. He slammed 4 fours and 1 six. It was also Dhoni's first ‘Player of the Match’ award in the past seven years.

The star wicketkeeper-batter displayed a stupendous performance in the game and received all the praise from the fans. However, cricket fans started to worry after the 43-year-old was seen limping after taking a quick single.

‘Towards The End Of The Innings, We Saw MS Dhoni Limping’: Sanjay Bangar

While speaking to JioHotstar, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar said that Dhoni is not in his best physical shape. The former cricketer pointed out the moment when the uncapped wicketkeeper-batter was spotted limping. He further added that Dhoni ‘wasn’t running fluently’ in between the wickets.

“MS Dhoni was not in his best physical shape. Towards the end of the innings, we saw him limping a little while collecting balls down the leg side. But he still pushed through and found the strength to come out and perform the way he did. Between the wickets, he wasn’t running fluently—he was struggling," Bangar said JioHotstar.

Bangar also praised Dhoni for staying cool and building up a crucial partnership even though he was struggling with his fitness.

"But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership. The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, the chances of (the opposition) making a mistake increase. That’s where MS Dhoni is so good—he sneaks it in towards the very end and finished the match brilliantly, snatching victory from the grasp of the Lucknow Super Giants,” he added.

CSK Hold Tenth Place On IPL 2025 Standings