Harbhajan Singh's Infamous IPL Slapgate Video With S. Sreesanth Released After 17 Years, Sets Internet On Fire: WATCH

The founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, released the video of the infamous slapgate between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth, which happened in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Harbhajan and Sreesanth exchanged a heated moment following the 10th match of the IPL 2008, between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Mohali.

After the Kings XI Punjab clinched a stunning 66-run victory over the Mumbai Indians, both teams were exchanging handshakes, and that is when Harbhajan Singh slapped the former India speedster S Sreesanth.

Back in 2008, the slapgate incident between Harbhajan and Sreesanth caught the limelight from all over the world. But the video of the infamous moment was not released till this moment.

In the recent episode of Michael Clarke's Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, the former Australian captain asked Lalit Modi if the slapgate incident actually took place or was it a rumour. To which, Modi accepted that it happened after the end of the 10th match of the IPL 2008.

"It happened. Absolutely. And I’ll tell you what happened. One of my security cameras was on because I was walking onto the field, and it caught the moment. As players were exchanging handshakes, Bhajji just looked at Sreesanth, said something, and gave him a backhander. That’s what the footage shows," Lalit Modi revealed in the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Watch The Viral Video

In the viral video, which was released after 17 years, it is seen that S Sreesanth was heartbroken and stood quietly when his teammates came to console him.

Following slapgate, Harbhajan Singh faced a hefty 11-match ban and was out of the field for the rest of the IPL 2008 season.

Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth's Numbers In IPL