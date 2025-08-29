Updated 29 August 2025 at 14:13 IST
Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India to Play Asia Cup 2025 Without Any Sponsor Logo in Jersey: REPORT
Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 backed out as sponsors of Team India and now it seems like the team will play the upcoming continental tournament without a sponsor logo on their jersey.
Asia Cup 2025: Looks like the Board of Control of Cricket in India will not have a sponsor logo on their jersey during the upcoming Asia Cup. As per a report on India Today, this will happen as the Indian board does not have a sponsor after Dream11 backed out following the passing of the Sports Bill.
India to Play Asia Cup With no Jersey
It is believed that time has played a role in this call that was taken during the BCCI emergency Apex council meeting. The meeting was held on Thursday, August 28. The meet was chaired by Rajeev Shukla, who is the interim president of BCCI. Few days back, there were reports that Toyota has come forward and are willing to become sponsor for Team India. But as time is less, hence it is understood that the Indian board could not finalise anything.
Dream11 had a Rs 358 crore contract. In all probability, the BCCI would finalise the new sponsor once the continental event ends.
India Hot Favourites
Without a doubt, India start firm favourites in the eight-nation Asia Cup. The event starts from September 9 and India will play their opener against UAE on the following day. The the Indian team play the big one against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. The match would take place at the Dubai International stadium.
India would be led by Suryakumar Yadav and the Men in Blue look formidable. It would be interesting to see the XI India field. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 28.
