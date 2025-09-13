Harbhajan Singh To Represent Punjab At BCCI AGM, Ex-Spinner In Line For Top Role: Reports

Sachin Tendulkar has already dismissed the rumours of him being the next BCCI president, but another former cricketer is reportedly in the fray for the top job. As per Cricbuzz, Harbhajan Singh has emerged as a contender for the BCCI president.

Harbhajan Singh Linked With BCCI President Role

The 45-year-old will represent the Punjab Cricket Association at the BCCI AGM, to be held on September 28 in Mumbai. BCCI will elect five office bearers, including the next President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer. Roger Binny had to depart as per the Lodha committee recommendation, as he couldn't continue after turning 60.

On Friday, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal insisted that there might not be any BCCI election as the next president could be selected unanimously at the AGM. On September 20 and 21, nominations will have to be submitted while the names of the presidential candidates are likely to be announced on the next day.

As per the Cricbuzz report, Devajit Saikia, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and Rohan Dessai are expected to continue as secretary, treasurer and joint secretary. It has been a trend in the last two terms that a former cricketer has been at the helm of the BCCI, and Harbhajan could follow suit.

Sourav Ganguly To Represent CAB At BCCI AGM

Former BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, will also represent the Cricket Association of Bengal at the BCCI AGM. As per reports, CAB called an emergency meeting of the Apex Committee before the September 12 deadline, and Sourav's name has been unanimously selected by the members. A number of agendas, including the upcoming BCCI elections, will be discussed in the BCCI AGM.