Jos Buttler And Phil Salt Equal Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan's Record As England Steamroll South Africa By 146 Runs In Manchester

After losing the first T20I against visitors South Africa, hosts England returned to dominant best in the second T20I of the series. The Harry Brook-led side registered a total of 304 runs in their quota of 20 overs as Old Trafford in Manchester witnessed a batting carnage like no other in the shortest format of the game. The three-match ENG vs SA T20I series stands at 1-1 and the decider will now be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on September 14, 2025.

Phil Salt And Jos Buttler Equal Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan's Record

South Africa won the toss and put England to bat first in the second T20I match and the rest is history. Despite having a solid bowling attack in Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams and Kwena Maphaka, England scored over 300 runs in 20 overs with a staggering run rate of over 15.

The foundation of this quickfire batting was laid by English openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. England just lost two wickets in their innings with Salt and Buttler registering a partnership of 126 runs in the first innings of the game. Salt scored 141* runs from 60 balls at a staggering run rate of over 235.00, whereas Jos Buttler scored 83 runs off 30 balls with a strike rate of 276.67.

Buttler and Salt has now equalled Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's record of having four century partnerships in the shortest format of the game. "That was really good fun. Sometimes, you know, I'll pick days where I want to jump-start someone, just because the mood sort of takes me, so it's a bit of a balancing act, it's a double-edged sword," said Phil Salt after being felicitated as the Player of the Match.

Phil Salt Creates History