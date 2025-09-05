Hardik Pandya 2.0? Star India Allrounder Ups Style Quotient With New Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 | VIRAL PICS

Asia Cup 2025: Among the current crop, India allrounder Hardik Pandya is one of the most stylish cricketers. Hardik has always experimented with his looks and most of them have gone on to become trends, now again - he plans to do something similar. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Hardik has got a new look and that is impressing fans.

VIRAL PICS

His hairdo is something that we have seen Nicholas Pooran sport in the past. Hardik has a sandy blonde colour on his hair which he has has trimmed short and that gives him a sharp appearance. The allrounder shared the pictures on his Instagram handle with the caption, "New me." He would be hoping that his new look brings him luck.

Here are some of the reactions on social media over his new look.

Hardik would play an important role for India with the bat and the ball. He would be expected to finish games with the bat and also be expected to roll his arms over as and when necessary. He played a pivotal role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

India Start Hot Favourites

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are prime contenders to clinch the title.