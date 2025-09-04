IPL 2026 Ticket Prices Set To Bite Hard As GST Rates Surge Up To 40% Following Recent Structure Revamp

Fans cheer during the Final of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

Watching Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in a stadium could burn a bigger hole in the cricket fans' wallets, as the recent GST restructure has introduced an increase in the Goods and Services tax.

The ticket for IPL matches comes under the luxury goods and casinos, and the slab has been increased from 28% to a whopping 40%, which is a significant change.

The inflated numbers could make it expensive to watch players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli live in action at the cash-rich franchise cricket league.

IPL Tickets Slapped With 40% Tax After Being Moved To Luxury Items Slab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms after the council meeting on Wednesday. The two-slab system focused on reducing rates and decreasing the tax burden on the middle class.

However, luxury goods and sin items have been moved to the 40% tax slab, and tickets for the Indian Premier League have been put under it.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ultimate price for an IPL ticket, whose base price is INR 1,000, could reach up to INR 1,280 to INR 1,400. The tickets for the Indian Premier League are put alongside the race clubs and casinos, or a place that has any of them.

The increased tax may prompt fans to think twice before booking tickets to watch the action live from the stadium, as it would burn a bigger hole in their pockets.

Unlike IPL, International Matches May Witness A Reprieve

While ticket prices for the Indian Premier League (IPL) have taken a massive hit, there might be a reprieve for international cricket matches.

Earlier, tickets for international cricket games used to come under the 28% GST slab, which has now been abolished.

Additionally, the circular from PIB stated that the 40% tax only applied to "sporting events like the IPL," with other cricket matches falling under "recognised sporting events," which would attract 18% GST.

The report added that if the base price for a ticket for an international cricket match costs INR 1,000, it would cost INR 1,280 with tax included.

With the tax slab being changed, the price could go down as low as INR 1,180.