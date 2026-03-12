Hardik Pandya in TROUBLE; Complaint Filed For 'Insulting' National Flag After T20 World Cup Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Days after India's stunning T20 World Cup win, there is trouble for allrounder Hardik Pandya. A complaint has been filed against the star cricketer for ‘insulting’ the national flag. The complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan. As per Khan, Pandya should not have engaged in obscene gestures while the national flag was wrapped around his body during celebrations at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad after the T20 WC win. The complaint has been lodged at Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune.

‘Duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag’

"The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," the complaint application stated.

In the final, Pandya bowled four overs and conceded 36 and picked up a wicket. With the bat, he hit a quickfire 18 off 13 balls. The ace allrounder did make key contributions throughout the campaign.

"After the win in Barbados (in 2024 final against South Africa), I promised myself that whichever tournament I play, I will play to win and I will lift the trophy. This win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is a validation that the promise I made to myself has become a reality. And this is just the start," Pandya told Star Sports after the win.

The 32-year-old Pandya is one of the four Indian players included in ICC's Team of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

