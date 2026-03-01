Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Pep Talk Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens | WATCH

India vs West Indies: There is no doubt that India allrounder Hardik Pandya has a lot of swag. Ahead of the crucial Super 8 T20 World Cup match against West Indies, Pandya gave a fiery pep talk to the entire team. It seemed like he channeled the ‘Chak De! India’ energy while speaking with the players. It was fiery and motivating for sure.

‘Let’s show the world why we are the defending champions’

“Forget the result, forget the noise outside. Today, we play for the badge on our chest and the 1.4 billion people watching. This is our ground, this is our moment. Let’s show the world why we are the defending champions!”

Given his form with the bat and the ball, he would be a key player in the must-win clash.