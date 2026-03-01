Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Pep Talk Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens | WATCH

Updated 1 March 2026 at 13:42 IST

Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Pep Talk Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens | WATCH

India vs West Indies: Allrounder Hardik Pandya was in the groove as he gave a fiery pep talk to the side ahead of the crucial Super 8 clash against West Indies.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image: BCCI

India vs West Indies: There is no doubt that India allrounder Hardik Pandya has a lot of swag. Ahead of the crucial Super 8 T20 World Cup match against West Indies, Pandya gave a fiery pep talk to the entire team. It seemed like he channeled the ‘Chak De! India’ energy while speaking with the players. It was fiery and motivating for sure. 

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ: 'IND Should Play Kuldeep': Manjrekar Bats For Wrist Spinner's Inclusion

‘Let’s show the world why we are the defending champions’

“Forget the result, forget the noise outside. Today, we play for the badge on our chest and the 1.4 billion people watching. This is our ground, this is our moment. Let’s show the world why we are the defending champions!”

Given his form with the bat and the ball, he would be a key player in the must-win clash. 

Advertisement

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 13:40 IST