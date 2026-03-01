'India Should Play Kuldeep Yadav': Sanjay Manjrekar Bats For Wrist Spinner's Inclusion in Playing XI For Super 8 Clash vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: While it is not likely that India, who beat Zimbabwe a couple of days ago, would actually make a change in their playing XI for the must-win game against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. With much-speculation over India's playing XI for the game against West Indies, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has batted for the inclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Manjrekar feels it is not easy go after a bowler who genuinely spins the ball.

‘India should play Kuldeep tonight’

Manjrekar took to X to opine: “To cover up for any run shortage from the batters, really think India should play Kuldeep tonight.. Never easy to go after a bowler who turns the ball, especially for this lot of WI batters.”

West Indies do have a problem against wrist-spin. Since the last T20 WC, they have lost 67 wickets to wrist-spin. This is the most by any Full Member side in this period. This stat hence is proof enough that Kuldeep could be India's trump card.

What works in Kuldeep's favour is his performance against West Indies in the past. He has picked up 17 wickets in nine T20Is against them at an economy rate of 6.33. Kuldeep has a good record while bowling to right-handers and the Shai Hope-led side have four righties in their top six.

It would now be interesting to see if he actually gets a go against West Indies in a crucial tie. He will surely be an option that would be discussed by the team management.

Can Windies Stage an Upset?