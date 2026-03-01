Sourav Ganguly Predicts 'High-Scoring' T20 WC Super 8 Game Between India-West Indies at Eden Gardens

India vs West Indies: Eden Gardens is home for former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Very few know the venue better than him. On the eve of the game, he was present at the venue and after having a look at the strip, he reckoned it would be a ‘high-scoring’ affair when India take on West Indies in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup game. It is all to play for as there is a semi-final berth at stake.

As per Ganguly, both teams are well-matched and a cracker is on the cards. Ganguly also feels India have now got the combination right with Sanju Samson coming into the side. Ganguly, who is the coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA T20 league, admitted that he gave batting tips to Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase on how to play in South Africa and not the Eden Gardens.

India Favourites?

No doubt, the hosts would be the favourites and they would also be cautious of the fact that they cannot take West Indies lightly as they have the team to hurt India. West Indies coach Daren Sammy tried to play mind games by reminding India of history at the tournament. All in all, a cracker beckons in front of a full house at the Eden Gardens. The toss would be crucial in a high-pressure game like this one. The team winning the toss would ideally want to set a target.

IND vs WI Predicted XIs

IND Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

