Clutch King Hardik Pandya Continues Power Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delivers Statement Performance With 31-Ball 75 With 9 Sixes

Hardik Pandya continued his dominant display of power and flair with a brilliant knock in domestic competition. The Indian all-rounder struck a solid 31-ball 75 in the Baroda vs Chandigarh List-A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy competition at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

For someone who is known to deliver a ferocious outing, all-rounder Hardik Pandya displayed a performance beyond expectations, putting up a statement outing ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya Continues Monstrous Form In VHT With Clutch 31-ball 75

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B fixture between Baroda and Chandigarh, Hardik Pandya displayed clutch dominance with the bat, scoring a rapid 31-ball 75 in the competition.

The Indian all-rounder became a nightmare for the bowlers, scoring humongous shots and extending his dominance in white-ball cricket.

Hardik Pandya walked onto the scene and instantly peaked with the bat. The all-rounder secured a half-century in just 19 balls and also struck nine monstrous sixes during Baroda's innings.

Pandya's knock gave a crucial push to Baroda during their innings as he partnered with Priyanshu Moliya. The fifth-wicket stand between the duo moved the advantage towards Baroda, helping Baroda post a solid 391 on the scoreboard.

Hardik Pandya recently struck his maiden century in 50-over cricket in 68 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Vidarbha. Even though Baroda was defeated, Pandya's clutch performance stood out among the rest as he continues to be in red-hot form in white-ball cricket.

Baroda Soars Up By Posting Massive Runs On The Scoreboard

Baroda put up a spirited performance against Chandigarh in the competition as the middle-order stepped up in brilliant fashion. Following the openers' early dismissal, Priyanshu Moliya struck a brilliant 113 off 106, while Vishnu Solanki scored 54.

Captain Krunal Pandya delivered a 23-ball 20, while clutch Hardik Pandya's 75 off 31 stole the show. Ninad Rathva also contributed with a crucial 38-run knock.