Harry Brook Nearly Lost England Captaincy After Bouncer Scuffle on New Zealand Tour; 'Final Warning' Issued: Report

England white-ball captain Harry Brook was involved in a serious matter right before the Ashes tour in Australia.

The English cricketer's conduct was under scrutiny for his involvement in an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand just before he captained the Three Lions in the series finale ODI match. The incident almost cost Harry Brook the white-ball captaincy of England.

England was already under scrutiny for their behaviour in the recently concluded Ashes series. The team's mid-series trip to the coastal town of Noosa triggered major criticism as the players were seen drinking.

According to Telegraph Sport, Harry Brook was denied entry to a nightclub by the security, as he was suspected of being heavily under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened in Wellington on October 31, 2025.

The England white-ball captain was embroiled in an altercation with the bouncer and was also hit, but he did not sustain any injuries.

The report added that Harry Brook was 'close to being sacked as white-ball captain' following an investigation conducted by the team management. While he did not lose out on the white-ball captaincy, Brook is now on his final warning for his conduct.

While there was no third-party complaint, Harry Brook himself reported the management. The ECB fined Brook around £30,000, the maximum amount possible, for his involvement in the altercation. The English white-ball skipper also issued an apology for his actions in Wellington.

“I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team.

“I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again,” Harry Brook said, as per the report.

A day after the incident, Harry Brook led England in the series finale ODI match against the New Zealand Blackcaps at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

It was a disastrous outing for the visiting side as the batters slumped significantly.