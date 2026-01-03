Hardik Pandya Ends One-Day Cricket Jinx 3000 Days After India ODI Debut, Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of India vs New Zealand Series

Hardik Pandya, over the years, has proved his utility as a white-ball all-rounder. Be it the T20Is or the ODIs, the Mumbai Indians skipper has been consistently delivering both with the bat and the ball. Hardik Pandya was also a part of the Indian squad that won the 2024 edition of the World T20 and the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

Unfortunately for Hardik Pandya, he has had his share of struggles with injury that has kept him on the sidelines and has kept him away from the One Day Internationals. Hardik had last played the ODIs for India in the Champions Trophy Final played on March 9, 2025.

Hardik Pandya Scores Maiden One-Day Cricket Hundred

Hardik Pandya is playing the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda. The all-rounder attained a new career milestone in the Baroda vs Vidarbha match. While Baroda were struggling at 71/5 in the 20th over, Hardik Pandya's knock of 133 runs from 92 balls propelled Baroda's score to 293/9 in their quota of 50 overs.

On his way to his blazing hundred, Pandya also smashed 34 runs in a single over. Interestingly, this was Pandya's first-ever century in the 50-over format in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Hardik has played a total of 94 One-Day games for India but hasn't ever scored a hundred since his debut in 2016. Much ahead of India's ODI team announcement for the New Zealand series, Hardik Pandya has sent a strong message to the selection committee.

Hardik Pandya smashed a total of 11 sixes and eight fours during his innings and scored these runs at a strike rate of 144.57 in the Baroda vs Vidarbha game.

Hardik Pandya Rested For New Zealand ODIs