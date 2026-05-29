'There Will Be Serious Introspection And Discussion': Hardik Pandya In Danger Of Losing Mumbai Indians Captaincy After Disastrous IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians endured a difficult IPL 2026, finishing 9th in the points table this campaign. Hardik Pandya led MI for the third consecutive season and didn't hit the expected note for the five-time champions. Since the completion of the IPL 2026 group stage, there has been strong chatter regarding a mega trade involving none other than Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya Could Lose Out Mumbai Indians Captaincy

There was overwhelming positivity ahead of the IPL 2026 as Mumbai had accumulated quite a competitive squad on paper. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were retained, but they failed to get the engine running. Hardik's personal display also wasn't up to the mark, and he also missed a number of matches due to fitness concerns, with Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah both captaining MI this season.

A Mumbai Indians source told the Indian Express that Hardik's captaincy will be scrutinised by the management.

"There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option will be weighed, and many questions need to be addressed. Moving forward, can Hardik continue as captain? Or does he remain in the team purely as a player?"

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Will Jasprit Bumrah Lead Mumbai In IPL 2027?

Mumbai Indians are also likely to have a squad overhaul ahead of IPL 2027. Rohit Sharma remains the last MI captain to lift an IPL title, and since 2020, they haven't tasted success. Should Hardik leave Mumbai or the management decides to have a change in leadership, Jasprit Bumrah could emerge as a possible candidate.

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