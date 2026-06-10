Hardik Pandya Likely to be Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Afghanistan Due to Injury: REPORT

Ind vs Afg: Allrounder Hardik Pandya may have to miss out the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a low grade quadriceps injury. Multiple reports claim he could be out for three weeks. While the news is yet to be officially confirmed, it is understood that he picked up the injury after getting a green signal from the BCCI's medical team after undergoing a thorough assessment at the CoE in Bengaluru.

SETBACK For Hardik

The report also stated that Hardik checked into the facility on June 2 and since then has undergone a rigorous process under a strict watch. There is no doubt that this is a big setback for the allrounder from a personal point of view as the ODI World Cup takes place in a few months time. He last ODI match for India happens to be the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand last year.

India are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series beginning in Dharamsala on June 13. The second ODI will be played in Lucknow on June 17, while Chennai will host the final match on June 20.

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According to sources, Pandya had earlier been declared fit by the CoE and had also submitted his fitness report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) two days before the scheduled departure.

"He was declared fit by COE and sent his fitness report to the Board two days before, but after his final session before leaving COE, he had some issues about his fitness", a source told ANI.

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For those unversed, Rohit and Hardik sustained injuries during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season while playing for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The veteran opener Sharma has been recovering from a lingering hamstring issue, while the star all-rounder is undergoing treatment for persistent back spasms that sidelined him during the latter stages of IPL 2026.