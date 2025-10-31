Hardik Pandya May be Back For White-Ball Series vs South Africa at Home: REPORT

India's Hardik Pandya poses for a picture without the trophy after Team India wins the Asia Cup 2025 final match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Ind vs SA: India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who picked up a left quadriceps injury during the T20 Asia Cup could be back in the Indian side as early as the home series against South Africa. Pandya could not even feature in the Asia Cup final due to the injury, but now he has reportedly recovered as per TOI and would be in action soon. His comeback is bound to boost the white-ball sides. He brings in a lot of experience to the table, which is invaluable. Hardik is expected to join the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Nov 21. The report claims that Pandya has already started his gym sessions which shows that he is recovering well.

Hardik's Comeback Almost Certain

“After a holiday break, Hardik reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Nov 21. He will be at the CoE for a month. He has started his gym sessions and should be back in action during the white-ball series against South Africa at some point,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Pandya is an important cog in the wheel for India's white-ball sides. He plays as the finisher and can also chip in with the ball in a big way if required. His return will make India's ODI and T20I sides stronger. He is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Hardik in, But Iyer Out

Pandya will in all possibility make it to the side, but the same cannot be said about Shreyas Iyer, who picked up a freak injury during the third and final ODI against Australia at the SCG.

