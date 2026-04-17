Rohit Sharma BACK as Captain? Hardik Pandya Asked to Step Down After MI's 4th Consecutive Loss in IPL 2026
MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya has been asked to step down as MI captain after the franchise's fourth straight loss this season. Former Kolkata Knight Riders star Manoj Tiwary reckons Rohit Sharma should take over the captaincy going ahead.
- Cricket
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MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya has been asked to step down as MI captain after the franchise's fourth straight loss this season. Former Kolkata Knight Riders star Manoj Tiwary reckons Rohit Sharma should take over the captaincy going ahead. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Tiwary clearly reckoned that the way MI's campaign is going, things could be over soon.
‘Captaincy has looked very weak’
“One side, Shreyas Iyer has shown outstanding captaincy for Punjab Kings… he has led from the front. On the other side, Mumbai Indians’s captaincy has looked very weak. I feel that if they want to solve the problem, the current captain should take a step back… and Rohit Sharma should be given the responsibility again. Because when Rohit was removed, it was unfair to him… and he is the one who can bring those golden moments back for MI fans,” Tiwary said.
In fact, Tiwary had urged MI to play Rohit against Punjab before the game. He had said that even if Rohit was not fully fit, he should be played.
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“Even if Rohit Sharma is 90% fit, he should play against PBKS. Their fast bowling is so strong that you need Rohit to face the pacers. Mumbai can’t afford to lose any match now. Play him as an impact player atleast," Tiwary had said ahead of the clash.
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Punjab beat Mumbai comfortably by seven wickets. Mumbai take on Gujarat in their next game and they would like to bring an end to the winless streak.