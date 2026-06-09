Hardik Pandya Passes Fitness Test At CoE, Receives Greenlight To Join ODI Squad: Report

IND vs AFG: The Indian Cricket Team have been boosted by the return of Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan ODI series, starting from June 13. The all-rounder has been at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence after he missed a couple of matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 due to a back spasm.

Hardik Pandya Receives All-clear For ODI Return

As per a PTI report, Hardik has received a green signal from the BCCI's medical team after undergoing a thorough assessment at the CoE in Bengaluru. The report stated that Hardik checked into the facility on June 2 and since then has undergone a rigorous process under a strict watch.

A BCCI source told PTI that the MI skipper bowled in full stretch for a quota of 10 overs and hasn't had any discomfort so far. Hardik, alongside Rohit Sharma, have been picked in the ODI squad, provided they pass the fitness tests at the CoE.

Hardik also missed out on a place in India's T20I squad for the England and Ireland series.

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Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had offered an update on Rohit and Hardik's situations. “I have honestly not got the news whether they have been cleared or not. But I'm sure they will be there. Whatever I heard, they are fine, but they, they have to go and do that fitness test or whatever the rule is.”

Hardik's last ODI match for India happens to be the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand last year.