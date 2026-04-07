Hardik Pandya Returns; Irfan Pathan Predicts MI Playing XI For IPL 2026 Match vs RR

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: In what will come as a big boost for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya is likely to be back for the clash against Rajasthan. While it would be interesting to see how Pandya goes about his business, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has predicted the MI playing XII and he has left out veteran pacer Deepak Chahar in a surprise move. Pathan reckons the experienced Trent Boult would be back and hence pacer Deepak Chahar may have to make way.

‘Pandya was bowling in the nets’

“Hardik Pandya was bowling in the nets in Guwahati, which means his return for Mumbai is almost certain. Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton. Tilak at number three and Suryakumar at number four, you can adjust that if you want. At number five is Hardik, number six is Sherfane Rutherford, number seven is Naman Dhir, number eight is Santner, number nine is Shardul Thakur. That’s an excellent batting lineup.

“At number ten, bring back Trent Boult. Because if Hardik comes in, obviously Deepak Chahar might be dropped. Corbin Bosch could also be out, and Trent Boult can return. Now, when you talk about the other two players, Bumrah is naturally at number eleven,” he added.

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Rajasthan Royals would be favourites as Mumbai Indians have won only 9 out of their 24 games away from home since 2023, and they have the worst win-loss ratio (0.6) among all the teams in this period. In fact, since 2020, MI has just won 4 games out of 25 while defending a target of 180 or below in IPL.

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Irfan Pathan's MI XI