Hardik Pandya Reveals Secret Behind Blockbuster Comeback During 1st T20I: 'It Matters What India Wants'

Ind vs SA: Allrounder Hardik Pandya made a blockbuster comeback to international cricket on Tuesday during the first T20I versus South Africa in Cuttack. Pandya came into bat when India was in a slight bother at 78 for four in the 12th over. But then, the way he took on the South African bowlers it seemed he was never away from the game. He hit proper cricketing shots, some were a little creative, but overall it was a well-timed knock which helped India post a decent total of 175 for six. Pandya hit a breathtaking 59 off 28 balls on a strip where others were struggling. His knock featured four sixes and six fours.

He contributed with the ball as well, picking up the crucial wicket of David Miller. His all-round show ensured he bagged the player of the match.

‘Does not matter what Hardik Pandya wants’

At the presentation, Pandya said it is not about what he wants but about what the nation wants.

“As a cricketer, I don't think I have ever been fussy about what roles I have in the game. I've always been very motivated to ensure that it does not matter what Hardik Pandya wants; it matters what India wants. Whenever I get opportunities, I come and try to do my best. Some days are good, some days are not. But at the same point in time, it's the mindset that all the time helps me,” said Hardik at the post-match presentation.

India go 1-0 up