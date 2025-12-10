Jasprit Bumrah's Milestone 100th Wicket Stirs No-Ball Controversy During 1st T20I; Was it an Umpiring Howler?

Ind vs SA: It was a night to remember for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India as they hammered South Africa by 101 runs in the Cuttack T20I on Tuesday. With the win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. But during the match, a certain delivery has sparked controversy. It was a the ball that got ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah his 100th wicket. South Africa's Dewald Brevis was his landmark 100th T20I victim. The episode transpired in the 11th over of the SA chase when a short, skiddy delivery from Bumrah outside off-stump was top-edged straight to Suryakumar at cover. The umpires wanted to have a look at Bumrah's front-foot to see if it was a legal delivery. After watching the replay several times, the third umpire reckoned it was a legal delivery and the wicket stood.

Was it an Umpiring Howler?

Most reckon that Bumrah did not have any part of his foot behind the crease. In fact, commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Pommie Mbangwa also disagreed with the call.

"Can't see anything behind the line, and that means he is over it," said Mbangwa.

The side angle cameras could not capture Bumrah's foot clearly as a fielder obstructed the view on both occasions. And hence, one feels the benefit of the doubt went to the bowler.

Bumrah Milestone