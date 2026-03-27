Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Ground Staff in Fulfilment of Promise Following India’s T20 World Cup Victory

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya presented his compassionate side by fulfilling a promise he made to the groundspersons of Wankhede Stadium.

The Indian cricket team is coming off a historic performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, securing a historic victory in the final against New Zealand at home. Hardik Pandya, in particular, played a key role in the Men in Blue's title-winning campaign.

Hardik Pandya spent countless hours on the pitch with prolonged training at the Wankhede Stadium. The ground staff made sure that he received proper support and access, helping him prepare for the marquee event. Hardik vowed to repay the ground staff, and he fulfilled his promise.

Hardik Pandya Fulfils Vow to Wankhede Groundsmen Following India’s T20 World Cup Victory

On Thursday, Hardik Pandya presented gifts and financial support to the groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium, fulfilling his promise following Team India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian all-rounder repaid their hard work with tokens of gratitude.

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Hardik Pandya's benevolent character has made him one of the most-liked cricketers in India. His acts of kindness towards fans, teammates, and people involved in the game in any capacity make him a standout.

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Hardik Pandya once mistakenly struck a cameraperson with his shot during a T20I match. The Indian all-rounder made sure to check on him and also had a hearty moment during the game.

Hardik Pandya To be Key In MI's IPL 2026 Campaign

Hardik Pandya performed as a standout all-rounder throughout the T20 World Cup 2026, contributing heavily with the bat and ball. The Indian all-rounder was crucial in the Super 8 stage against Zimbabwe, scoring 50 off 23 deliveries. His heroics helped him earn the Player of the Match honours.

Following the historic T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya turns his attention to the Indian Premier League 2026 season and has been training rigorously with the Mumbai Indians' camp.