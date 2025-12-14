Hardik Pandya Scripts World Record, Becomes First Indian To Accomplish Distinguished Feat In T20I Cricket

Hardik Pandya celebrate with teammates the wicket of Tristan Stubbs during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP

Hardik Pandya achieved a clinical milestone while in action during the third T20I match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. The 32-year-old is the first Indian to attain the significant feat, setting up a new benchmark in limited-overs cricket.

The Indian all-rounder completed his century of wickets in T20I cricket in clinical fashion. He has officially entered the 100 T20I wickets club with stars like Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Pandya is now the third Indian to attain the feat.

Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian to Attain Monumental Feat

Hardik Pandya capped off the seventh over in brilliant fashion by dismissing Tristan Stubbs. The Indian all-rounder delivered a length ball towards outside off, and Stubbs attempted to play the shot away.

There is a thick inside edge, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma makes no mistake in completing the catch. SA were four down after the dismissal, putting them in a dangerous situation.

Following Tristan Stubbs' dismissal, Hardik Pandya became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000+ runs and scalp 100 or more wickets in T20 Internationals.

He is now the fifth international cricketer to attain the double of 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in T20Is, joining stars like Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh.

India Pick Up A Dream Start Against South Africa In 3rd T20I

Before Hardik Pandya, Team India had induced significant damage in the powerplay overs. The hosts' bowling unit delivered with intent, with openers Quinton de Kock being dismissed for just one by Harshit Rana.

Reeza Hendricks was taken down for a duck by Arshdeep Singh. Even Dewald Brevis could not withstand Rana and was brought down for just two.