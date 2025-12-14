Updated 14 December 2025 at 21:01 IST
Hardik Pandya Scripts World Record, Becomes First Indian To Accomplish Distinguished Feat In T20I Cricket
Hardik Pandya became the first Indian with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in T20Is, joining Nabi, Shakib, Raza, and Virandeep after dismissing Tristan Stubbs in the 3rd T20I vs South Africa.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Hardik Pandya achieved a clinical milestone while in action during the third T20I match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. The 32-year-old is the first Indian to attain the significant feat, setting up a new benchmark in limited-overs cricket.
The Indian all-rounder completed his century of wickets in T20I cricket in clinical fashion. He has officially entered the 100 T20I wickets club with stars like Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Pandya is now the third Indian to attain the feat.
Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian to Attain Monumental Feat
Hardik Pandya capped off the seventh over in brilliant fashion by dismissing Tristan Stubbs. The Indian all-rounder delivered a length ball towards outside off, and Stubbs attempted to play the shot away.
There is a thick inside edge, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma makes no mistake in completing the catch. SA were four down after the dismissal, putting them in a dangerous situation.
Following Tristan Stubbs' dismissal, Hardik Pandya became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000+ runs and scalp 100 or more wickets in T20 Internationals.
He is now the fifth international cricketer to attain the double of 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in T20Is, joining stars like Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh.
India Pick Up A Dream Start Against South Africa In 3rd T20I
Before Hardik Pandya, Team India had induced significant damage in the powerplay overs. The hosts' bowling unit delivered with intent, with openers Quinton de Kock being dismissed for just one by Harshit Rana.
Reeza Hendricks was taken down for a duck by Arshdeep Singh. Even Dewald Brevis could not withstand Rana and was brought down for just two.
A strong showcase from the Indian bowlers set the tone for the match, with the hosts dominating while bowling first. Under the lights of the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, the excitement is heightened among fans as the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team picks up a dream start against their opposition.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 14 December 2025 at 20:41 IST