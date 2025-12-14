Updated 14 December 2025 at 18:53 IST
India Announce Two Forced Changes As Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; Harshit, Kuldeep Named In Playing XI vs SA
India made forced changes for the 3rd T20I vs South Africa as Axar Patel (unwell) and Jasprit Bumrah (personal reasons) missed out, with Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana stepping in at Dharamshala.
Suryakumar Yadav talks with Aiden Markram before the start of the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP
Team India undergoes a couple of forced changes ahead of the third T20I match against South Africa. At the toss, captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that all-rounder Axar Patel was unwell, while Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to personal reasons.
Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Harshit Rana step in to replace them for the third T20I match at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
