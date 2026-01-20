Hardik Pandya Surprises RCB's Gautami Naik With Heartwarming Message After Match-Winning WPL Fifty

Women's Premier League: Star Indian Men's Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya surprised the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women player Gautami Naik with a special message after her match-winning fifty for her side against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 12th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Monday.

Gautami, an uncapped Indian player, scored her maiden WPL fifty, scoring 73 runs off 55 balls, helping RCB win their fifth consecutive WPL 2026 match and remain unbeaten.

In a video uploaded to RCB's Instagram account, Gautami revealed that Hardik Pandya is her cricketing idol and that she wants to play like him.

"My cricketing idol is Hardik Pandya. I want to play like him. I watch his matches in the pressure situations, all the time. I watch him play calmly, and that's my nature as well. I see myself being similar to him, and I want to play like him," Gautami said as per a release from RCB.

To Gautami's surprise, Pandya sent her a video congratulating the player on her first half-century, saying he was honoured to be her cricketing idol and encouraging her to stay disciplined, enjoy the game, and continue performing well for her franchise and the country.

"Hi Gautami, Hardik here. I got to know that I am your cricketing idol. First of all, it feels really great to inspire a lot of young cricketers. And many congratulations on your first half-century. Enjoy the sport. I hope going forward in life, you do more and better for your franchisee and for the country. Keep loving the sport, be disciplined and enjoy," said Pandya as per the release.

Reacting to the video, Gautami expressed immense joy and disbelief, calling it a major achievement in her life. She thanked Pandya and praised his skills and character, and shared her wish to meet him and play like him. She also sent Pandya her best wishes for the T20 World Cup 2026, encouraging him to lead India to victory.

"This is a great moment for me. I didn't expect anything like this. I can't tell you how I am feeling right now. He is my idol and I am getting messages from him means I have achieved something in my life. Thank you so much for this. I would really like to meet him, I like him a lot, as a player, and his nature, as an athlete."

"Hardik sir, I would like to meet you. I am a big fan of yours. I want to play like you. Keep encouraging me. And all the best for the T20 World Cup, hope you do well too. Our blessings are with you. Keep going and help India lift the World Cup," Gautami said.

Coming to the GG vs RCB match, RCB continued their dominant run in the WPL 2026 by defeating Gujarat Giants (GG) by 61 runs in Vadodara, registering their fifth consecutive win and firmly sitting atop the points table with a perfect record.

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive 178/6 in 20 overs, powered by an outstanding 73 off 55 balls from uncapped Indian batter Gautami Naik, who notched up her maiden WPL half-century. Contributions from Smriti Mandhana (26) and Richa Ghosh (27) helped RCB recover from an early collapse. For GG, Ash Gardner and Kashvee Gautam picked up two wickets each.