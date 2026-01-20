Tilak Varma In A Race Against Time To Get Fit Before T20 World Cup 2026, India Star Arrives At BCCI CoE: Report

T20 World Cup 2026: Days after undergoing surgery in Rajkot, star Indian batter Tilak Varma has joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Center of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, January 20.

Tilak Varma Reached BCCI CoE After Undergoing Surgery

According to a report by The Times of India, Varma reached the BCCI CoE on Tuesday, January 20, and will be starting his rehabilitation process. During the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, the 23-year-old was going through an abdominal issue.

Later, on January 7, Varma underwent a successful testicular torsion surgery in Rajkot after experiencing severe pain during the domestic cricket match.

According to the report, the youngster is currently not feeling any pain and will be going through further assessment to get the 'Return to Play' clearance from the BCCI CoE.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, it's a race against time for Tilak Varma to get fully fit and return to the field once again.

Tilak Varma To Miss First Three Matches Of IND vs NZ T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be playing a preparatory five-match T20I series against New Zealand before the start of the prestigious ICC event. Keeping in mind the recovery process, the BCCI has ruled out Tilak Varma for the first three matches of the series against the Kiwis. Earlier, the cricket administrative board added Shreyas Iyer to replace Varma in the squad.

Iyer played his last T20I match back in December 2023. Following that, the 31-year-old has not played a single 20-over match for the Men in Blue.

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be starting from Wednesday, January 21, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will begin their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2026, from February 7, against the United States of America (USA).