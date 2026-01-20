Updated 20 January 2026 at 15:06 IST
Tilak Varma In A Race Against Time To Get Fit Before T20 World Cup 2026, India Star Arrives At BCCI CoE: Report
Tilak Varma has joined the BCCI COE to get fully fit before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. India star underwent surgery in Rajkot a few days back.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: Days after undergoing surgery in Rajkot, star Indian batter Tilak Varma has joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Center of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, January 20.
Tilak Varma Reached BCCI CoE After Undergoing Surgery
According to a report by The Times of India, Varma reached the BCCI CoE on Tuesday, January 20, and will be starting his rehabilitation process. During the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, the 23-year-old was going through an abdominal issue.
Later, on January 7, Varma underwent a successful testicular torsion surgery in Rajkot after experiencing severe pain during the domestic cricket match.
Advertisement
According to the report, the youngster is currently not feeling any pain and will be going through further assessment to get the 'Return to Play' clearance from the BCCI CoE.
Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, it's a race against time for Tilak Varma to get fully fit and return to the field once again.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Scotland to Replace Bangladesh in Case of a ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pullout? Here's The Truth
Tilak Varma To Miss First Three Matches Of IND vs NZ T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be playing a preparatory five-match T20I series against New Zealand before the start of the prestigious ICC event. Keeping in mind the recovery process, the BCCI has ruled out Tilak Varma for the first three matches of the series against the Kiwis. Earlier, the cricket administrative board added Shreyas Iyer to replace Varma in the squad.
Iyer played his last T20I match back in December 2023. Following that, the 31-year-old has not played a single 20-over match for the Men in Blue.
The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be starting from Wednesday, January 21, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will begin their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2026, from February 7, against the United States of America (USA).
Tilak Varma began his T20I journey in August 2023, against the West Indies. Overall, the 23-year-old has played 40 T20Is and 37 innings, scoring 1183 runs at a strike rate of 144.09 and an average of 49.29. He slammed two centuries and six half-centuries.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 20 January 2026 at 15:06 IST