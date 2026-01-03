Hardik Pandya Unleashes Raw Powerplay! All-Rounder Smashes Five Sixes In An Over, Scores a 68‑Ball Ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hardik Pandya celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Hardik Pandya went full clutch against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, putting up a significant knock and also scoring his maiden List-A hundred in clinical fashion.

The Indian all-rounder returned to List-A action for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and put up a splendid knock in domestic cricket at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Pandya walked into the match in a critical stage, as Baroda were in a perilous position at 71/5. Stars like captain Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma failed to give the start for their side.

Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk With The Bat, Smashes Five Back-To-Back Sixes In VHT Contest

Hardik Pandya walked in with intent, which was visible in the first ball itself. The all-rounder delivered a batting barrage and looked fearless as he carried the team on his back.

Advertisement

Clutch Pandya was at his absolute best in the 39th over when he obliterated left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade's spell. He smashed five consecutive sixes and a boundary in the sixth delivery, bringing up his maiden List-A century in 68 balls.

Pandya continued his onslaught as he lifted Baroda's score on the board. From 71/5, Hardik lifted the score to 258/8 before being dismissed in the competition. The Indian all-rounder put up a sensational 133 off 92 balls at a strike rate of 144.57. Pandya smashed eight boundaries and a staggering 11 sixes in the competition against Vidarbha.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya Delivers Much-Needed Rescue For Baroda In VHT

A strong push from Hardik Pandya helped Baroda gain some momentum in the competition. The top-order batters were utterly flattened in the competition by the bowlers, with openers Nitya Pandya scoring 15 while Amit Passi falling for a five-ball duck.

Priyanshu Moliya put up 16, while Atit Sheth scored 21 off 29 in an attempt to keep things going.

Following captain Krunal Pandya (23) and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's dismissals, a fearless Hardik Pandya shifted the momentum with his blazing knock.

Vishnu Solanki and Raj Limbani also put up brief contributions as Mahesh Pithiya and Karan Umatt wrapped up Baroda's innings at 293/9.