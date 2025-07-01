ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To No. 3 Spot, Shafali Verma & Harleen Deol Also Rise Up

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during during the second Women's International T20 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Image: PA via AP

Smriti Mandhana, the sensational Indian cricketer, has climbed to the top-three spot in the ICC Women’s T20I batter rankings, adding another outstanding milestone in her stellar career. Mandhana stood as the stand-in skipper and delivered a majestic performance with the bat against England Women in the first T20I at Trent Bridge. Opener Shafali Verma and middle-order batter Harleen Deol also delivered a strong showcase, which elevated their ranks in the ICC T20I Women's rankings.

Smriti Mandhana Joins Top Three In ICC Women's T20I Batter Rankings

Team India Women kicked off the white-ball series against England Women in style with a commanding performance. At Trent Bridge in Nottingham, stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana led the charge with flair, hitting her maiden century in T20Is and anchoring a firm display with the bat. The Women in Blue backed themselves up with a consistent bowling display, keeping the English side under pressure.

Smriti Mandhana delivered a blazing 62-ball 112, marking her maiden T20I ton against England Women. The century put her among the ranks of legendary women's cricketers. Mandhana's century showcased her signature intent and aggressive mindset as she put India ahead in the game. Mandhana's blazing performance helped her move up to the number three spot in the ICC Women's T20 Batters rankings with 771 points to her name.

Indian batters Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol also put in a convincing performance to help the Indian side and have solidified their names on the ICC Women's T20I batters rankings. Shafali has lifted off one spot to secure the 13th position, while Harleen Deol has joined the rankings again and is now ranked at number 86.

India Women Set For Action In 2nd T20I Against England Women

As the series shifts to Bristol for the second T20I, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England side will look to bounce back and even the score. On the other hand, Team India Women would aim for another convincing performance to keep them in the lead.