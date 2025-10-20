R. Ashwin Rips Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Apart For Snubbing Kuldeep Yadav During 1st ODI: 'Kitne Allrounders Chahiye?'

Ind vs Aus: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill faced criticism for not including Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the first ODI at Perth on Sunday. Former India allrounder R. Ashwin slammed the management for going heavy with all-rounder and ignoring the specialist spinner.

‘Kitne all-rounders chaiye aapoko’

“I can understand why there are two spinners playing in the team, along with Nitish Reddy. They want that batting depth, because Axar and Washington can bat, but bowling ke upar bhi thoda dhayan dedo yaar (concentrate on bowling as well). In these big grounds, if Kuldeep can't bowl with a lot of freedom, then where will he play? And there will be overspin, which will get him more bounce,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“See, I understand that they will talk about this batting depth, but if that is going to help you win games, then batters should be able to take the responsibility. If they are playing extra batters, then they are again shielding the batting line-up. I will always say, play your best bowlers. Don't pick a player only because you want to extend your batting. Kitne all-rounders chaiye aapoko (How many all-rounders do you want)? You already have three already. Even after having Nitish in the side, if you can't play your best bowlers, then I can't get it at all.”

Will Kuldeep Play at Adelaide?