Smriti Mandhana Heartbroken, Tears After India Inch Closer to Elimination From Women's ODI WC After Loss vs England | VIRAL PIC

Ind-W vs Eng-W: It was a bitter pill for the Indian eves to swallow as they were beaten by England in Indore on Sunday in a league stage Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match. The scenes after the game was heartbreaking from an Indian point of view as vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was almost in tears after the four-run loss. Mandhana was the best batter for India as she kept India in the record-chase. She scored 88 off 94 balls to bring India close, but that was not good enough. Her classy knock was laced with eight fours. Her expression and emotions after the game summed up what the whole country felt. The visuals of Mandhana almost in tears have gone viral on social space.

Mandhana Almost in Tears

After the loss, Mandhana was looking to cover her face as she was gutted with the result.

Following the loss, she took full responsibility of it.

“I think if you see our games, especially the last three, we haven’t really finished well in the last five overs,” Mandhana said.

“We lost five or six wickets in that phase, and that’s where the difference came. The job at the end is never easy — trying to get seven an over is tough. But I wouldn’t say the lower-order hasn’t done their job. In the first two or three matches, we actually finished well — like against South Africa, we got 90-plus runs in the last 10 overs.”

‘That shot wasn’t needed’

She added, “It’s about us, the experienced players, putting our hands up and guiding the younger group. Those last overs are the toughest phase in one-day cricket, and that’s where we have to be smarter.”

Mandhana admitted her own mistake. “Yeah, I thought I could take her on — I was trying to hit over cover and missed. Maybe that shot wasn’t needed. I should’ve been more patient. I was telling myself not to play alien shots, but emotions took over. The shot selection should have been better, and I’ll take responsibility because the collapse started with me.”