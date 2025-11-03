WATCH | Jay Shah's Unseen Gesture When Harmanpreet Kaur Attempts to Touch His Feet After Winning Women's WC is Heartwarming

Ind-W vs SA-W: Emotions ran high after Harmanpreet Kaur took the winning catch on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium to seal the title for the country. It was India's maiden Women's WC title after they edged South Africa by 52 runs. While celebrations continued after the win, a moment which was extremely heartwarming was missed. During the trophy ceremony, ICC President Jay Shah was about to give the silverware to Harmanpreet.

That is when Harmanpreet attempted to touch his feet which is an Indian culture. The ICC President stopped Harman from doing so in a heartwarming gesture. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

"I'm so grateful for this crowd. They've been so amazing. Thank you, thank you, guys, for being there for us, for in all our ups and downs. And credit goes to our entire cricket team, BCCI, selectors, everyone back home, thank you, thank you so much," an emotional Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

‘Credit goes to each and every member’

"Last game also we spoke, that self-belief was there that, you know, even though we lost three back-to-back games, but we knew this team had something special to turn things around the table. So I think credit goes to each and every member. They stayed positive. They knew what we have to do in the next three games. And I think everybody was so involved," she added.

