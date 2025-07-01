Harmanpreet Kaur Injury Update: Team India Women's Skipper Shows 'Positive Signs' Before 2nd T20I Against England Women

India's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Group A match against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I: The Indian Women's side would be hopeful of the return of Harmanpreet Kaur in the second T20I match as Sneh Rana has shared a positive update. The spin-bowling all-rounder revealed that the India women's skipper had joined practice and looked in good spirits. Rana added that she would be monitored after the practice session.

Positive Update On Harmanpreet Kaur Surfaces

Harmanpreet Kaur was out of action in the series opener T20I match between India Women and England Women. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the Indian skipper was benched because of a precautionary measure. Harmanpreet sustained a head injury while in action during the T20 Warm-up match against the ECB's Select XI. The medical unit was also monitoring the captain's health after the injury, leading to Smriti Mandhana taking charge at the helm.

Ahead of the second T20I match, it was revealed that Harmanpreet Kaur has shown promising signs of recovery and also took part in the practice session for India Women.

"There are positive signs, she (Harmanpreet) has joined the practice session today. She will be assessed and monitored post the practice session," Sneh Rana said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

A call on Harmanpreet Kaur's availability would be made on the match day. The toss ceremony would reflect upon his status.

India Women Eye Another Comprehensive Win Over England Women

India Women looked utterly dominant in the 1st T20I, with stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana securing her historic maiden T20I ton. Despite Harmanpreet's absence, Team India put on a clinical showcase with the bat and the ball as the visitors secured a comprehensive 97-run victory over England Women.