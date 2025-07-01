IND-W vs ENG-W: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During 2nd T20I Match Between India And England? Check Out Weather Updates From Bristol

India's Smriti Mandhana during during the second Women's International T20 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Image: AP

India Women and England Women face off in another action-packed thriller in the 2nd T20I match at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. Both sides would be hungry for a win, as India will aim to continue their lead while England looks to level the series. Expect it to be a good day to watch the action as Bristol will have favourable weather for fans to enjoy some electrifying action in women's cricket.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Out Weather Updates From Bristol

Team India Women secured a dominant start in the white-ball series against England Women at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana pulled off an innings to remember by securing her maiden century.

IND-W had a strong start with the bat and also clinched a strong performance with the ball, troubling the English Women. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side did not have a favourable start to the series, but would aim to level things up when both sides lock horns in Bristol at the second T20I match.

The 2nd T20I match between India Women and England Women takes place at 06:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST), with a temperature of around 24° Celsius and partly sunny weather. With a wind of 20km/h, the real feel will be around 24° Celsius and a humidity of 60%. The cloud cover would be around 46%. The UV Index stands at 2 (Low), as per Accuweather.

Throughout the match day, the temperatures will be a high of 27° Celsius and lows of 14° Celsius. The precipitation chances stand at nine per cent with the max UV index at eight (Very High).

India Women and England Women Would Aim For Glory In 2nd T20I

Despite the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's Cricket Team put on a brilliant showcase with stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana standing up to the occasion. Harmanpreet was ruled out of action after suffering a head injury and was kept out as a precautionary measure.

With the second T20I coming up, an update on Harmanpreet Kaur would be much-awaited as her presence would be highly beneficial for the Indian Women's Cricket Team.