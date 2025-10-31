'We Were Very Calculative': Harmanpreet Kaur Outlines Strategic Factors Behind India’s Historic Win Over Australia In Women’s WC Semi-Final

Women's World Cup 2025: India clinched a stellar five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

With the win, the Women in Blue marched into the finals of the marquee event. In the summit clash, India will take on South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2.

In the semi-final, Jemimah Rodrigues was named the 'Player of the Match' following her unbeaten 127-run knock from 134 balls at a strike rate of 94.78. The 25-year-old hammered 14 fours during her time on the crease.

Harmanpreet Kaur Decodes India's Win Over Australia In The Semi-Final

Following the win. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decoded the record-breaking win over the mighty Australians.

While speaking on JioStar, Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that Jemimah and she became very calculative after the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana.

Harmanpreet accepted that they had been dependent on Smriti Mandhana's performance in the previous games, but this time, they trusted themselves. The Indian captain further revealed that they tried to maintain the run-rate, and it paid off in the end.

“This match was very important. When I came to the crease, Jemmy was already batting on around 30, and she told me, ‘We have to be there till the end, and if we are, we can finish this. ’We were very calculative, especially after losing Smriti early. She’s been in great form, and we’ve been quite dependent on her, but we trusted ourselves. We focused on maintaining the run-rate, six to seven runs an over, and that approach paid off. Everyone who went out to bat had the same mindset, not just to survive but to keep the scoreboard moving. That’s what made the difference,” Harmanpreet Kaur said on JioStar.

Jemimah Rodrigues Guides India To Historic Victory Over Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur cemented a 167-run partnership after losing two wickets, which helped the Women in Blue inch closer to the target.