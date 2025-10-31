Jemimah Rodrigues-Sunil Gavaskar Duet; Ex-Legend Promises to do The Unthinkable if India Beat South Africa to Win Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life to take India straight to the final of the Women's World Cup. Rodrigues git a century for the ages on Thursday to help India gun down a record chase at Navi Mumbai. Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127* off 134 balls to help India win the game by five wickets. Impressed by her phenomenal show, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has promised Jemimah a duet performance if India win the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Cricket Fans Hail Team India After Historic Win Over Australia

‘We will sing a song together’

"All I can say, if India win the World Cup, she and I, if she is okay to do that, we will sing a song together. She with the guitar and I will sing a song. We did that in the BCCI awards some time back," Gavaskar told India Today.

“There was a band who were playing there, so we decided to let's go and do something. We sang a song. She was on her guitar; she plays it very well. If India win, if she's happy to do that with an old man, I am up for it,” he added.

Advertisement

India vs South Africa Final

It is set to be a mouthwatering clash.

ALSO READ: Social Media Erupts After India Beat Australia

Advertisement