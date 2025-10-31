Updated 31 October 2025 at 10:40 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues-Sunil Gavaskar Duet; Ex-Legend Promises to do The Unthinkable if India Beat South Africa to Win Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues has become an overnight superstar after powering India to a historic win against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's WC.
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life to take India straight to the final of the Women's World Cup. Rodrigues git a century for the ages on Thursday to help India gun down a record chase at Navi Mumbai. Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127* off 134 balls to help India win the game by five wickets. Impressed by her phenomenal show, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has promised Jemimah a duet performance if India win the World Cup.
‘We will sing a song together’
"All I can say, if India win the World Cup, she and I, if she is okay to do that, we will sing a song together. She with the guitar and I will sing a song. We did that in the BCCI awards some time back," Gavaskar told India Today.
“There was a band who were playing there, so we decided to let's go and do something. We sang a song. She was on her guitar; she plays it very well. If India win, if she's happy to do that with an old man, I am up for it,” he added.
India vs South Africa Final
It is set to be a mouthwatering clash.
South Africa would be no pushovers after their clinical show against England, and India too would be high-in-confidence after the well-fought win over the mighty Australians. The match will take place on November 2 at the DY Patil stadium. In that game, India given their morale after the win over Australia would start slight favourites. For the unversed, both teams have never won the WC silverware, which means the world will have a new champion.
Published On: 31 October 2025