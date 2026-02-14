Harmanpreet Kaur Presses For More Women's Test Opportunities Before Kicking Off Australia All-Format Tour

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has called for the women's national cricket team to have more time in Test cricket before the women's national cricket team begins the multi-format series against Australia.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team have traveled Down Under to engage in a multi-format series against Australia. The series kicks off with the T20I series and ends with a one-off Test match between the two juggernauts of women's cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur Seeks More Test Cricket For India Women Ahead Of Australia Tour

On the eve of the T20I series between Australia and India, Harmanpreet Kaur has restated her wish for more Test cricket action, as it is something the team wants to play.

The Indian Women's skipper added that the team desires to be in action in a pink-ball Test match, a unique Test tradition in cricket where a Test match takes place under the lights.

“We’re really looking forward for that because playing T20 and ODI is always great, but Tests are something we always want to play, and a pink-ball Test match is always going to be very exciting.

"It gives you a different kind of challenge, and as cricketers we want that opportunity more often,” Harmanpreet Kaur said to the reporters before India kicks off its multi-format tour of Australia.

The Indian women's cricket team has been on a roll, securing major victories in the past competitions. The Women in Blue are coming off a historic victory in the ODI World Cup and also defeated Sri Lanka in bilateral T20Is.

India Women Display Proper Consistency In Test Cricket

The Indian Women's cricket team has played 41 Test matches so far, with their last match-up being against South Africa Women in June-July 2024. The Women in Blue made their Test debut in 1976 and have secured eight wins, six losses and 27 draws.

Team India Women currently holds an active streak of winning all three Test matches in the 2023-24 season, securing wins over England, Australia and South Africa.