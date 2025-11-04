Women's ODI World Champions India To Be Back In Action, Here's When To Watch The Women In Blue In Action Next

Harmanpreet Kaur's India created history after they defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden Women's ODI World Cup. The 'Women in Blue' came very close to winning the World Cup in 2005 and 2007, but they faltered in the summit clash of both these editions against Australia and England. India had sustained three massive blows to their 2025 World Cup campaign, three consecutive losses against South Africa, England, and Australia, but the manner in which they turned things around is something that will be remembered for ages to come.

India to Face Australia in Their Next Assignment

After their historic ODI World Cup win in Navi Mumbai, India will now prepare for the Women's T20 World Cup that will be played in the month of July next year. The 'Women in Blue' will now travel to Australia next for an all-format tour. Prior to the Women's ODI World Cup, India had hosted Australia for a three-match ODI series, which they ended up losing 2-1.

After the Australia tour, the Women in Blue will then play the Women's Premier League, following which they will play a three-match T20I series in England starting from May 28.

India Women Tour of Australia 2026

February 15, 2026: 1st T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground

1st T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 19, 2026: 2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval

2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval February 21, 2026: 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval

3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval February 24, 2026: 1st ODI at The Gabba

1st ODI at The Gabba February 27, 2026: 2nd ODI at the Bellerive Oval

2nd ODI at the Bellerive Oval March 1, 2026: 3rd ODI at the Bellerive Oval

3rd ODI at the Bellerive Oval March 6, 2026: Only Test at the Perth Stadium

India Women Set Sights on the T20 World Cup

The 'Women in Blue' have broken their jinx of not winning the ODI World Cup, and their next assignment is now the T20 World Cup that will be played next year from June 12 to July 5. The 'Women in Blue' had qualified for the summit clash in the 2021 edition, but they eventually lost to Australia.