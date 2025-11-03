Updated 3 November 2025 at 01:23 IST
WATCH: Wheelchair Bound Pratika Rawal Celebrates With Indian Women's Team, Injured India Opener Greets Teammates After Historic Win
India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden Women's ODI World Cup. This was the first time that South Africa and India had come face-to-face in an ODI World Cup final
Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India has scripted history. The 'Women in Blue' have clinched their maiden ODI Women's World Cup and have finally ended a jinx that has lasted for over 20 years. India women had sustained two heartbreaks, in 2005 and 2017, where they had lost the final to Australia and England, but they have now earned themselves the distinction of calling themselves ODI World Cup Champions.
India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to not only win their maiden ODI World Cup final, but also to earn themselves the distinction of being called world champions for the next four years. This win will go down as one of the glorious pages of Indian history as Harmanpreet Kaur joins the likes of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to be only the third Indian captain to win an ODI World Cup.
Wheelchair-Bound Pratika Rawal Celebrates with Indian Team
The Indian team had sustained a serious blow to their World Cup campaign when opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Rawal was in red-hot form, but she fell awkwardly while fielding in the India vs Bangladesh game, and she ended up being out of the marquee tournament.
After India won their maiden Women's ODI World Cup, few players rushed towards Pratika Rawal, who was on the wheelchair, and they celebrated India's victory with her. Pratika, who played 7 games in the World Cup, scored 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and with a strike rate of 77.78.
Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur rushed towards Pratika Rawal and hugged her while celebrating the biggest moment in their career.
India Extend Domination over South Africa in Women's ODI
India and South Africa have played 35 ODIs in Women's cricket so far, including the ODI World Cup final. India have now won 20 ODIs, and South Africa have won 14 games so far. This was also the first time that India and South Africa had locked horns with each other in an ODI World Cup final.
