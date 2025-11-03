WATCH: Wheelchair Bound Pratika Rawal Celebrates With Indian Women's Team, Injured India Opener Greets Teammates After Historic Win

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India has scripted history. The 'Women in Blue' have clinched their maiden ODI Women's World Cup and have finally ended a jinx that has lasted for over 20 years. India women had sustained two heartbreaks, in 2005 and 2017, where they had lost the final to Australia and England, but they have now earned themselves the distinction of calling themselves ODI World Cup Champions.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to not only win their maiden ODI World Cup final, but also to earn themselves the distinction of being called world champions for the next four years. This win will go down as one of the glorious pages of Indian history as Harmanpreet Kaur joins the likes of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to be only the third Indian captain to win an ODI World Cup.

Wheelchair-Bound Pratika Rawal Celebrates with Indian Team

The Indian team had sustained a serious blow to their World Cup campaign when opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Rawal was in red-hot form, but she fell awkwardly while fielding in the India vs Bangladesh game, and she ended up being out of the marquee tournament.

After India won their maiden Women's ODI World Cup, few players rushed towards Pratika Rawal, who was on the wheelchair, and they celebrated India's victory with her. Pratika, who played 7 games in the World Cup, scored 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and with a strike rate of 77.78.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur rushed towards Pratika Rawal and hugged her while celebrating the biggest moment in their career.

