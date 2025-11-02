Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Majestic Record In Women's World Cup Final, Indian Captain Tops Elite List With her Knock Against South Africa

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur might not have scored as many runs as she would have desired in the Women's ODI World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium. But the 36-year-old has entered an elite list with her knock of 20 runs in the summit clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Gautam Gambhir And MS Dhoni In Elite List

The Indian captain is now the highest run-scorer in the Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. She got past Belinda Clark and has now racked up 331 runs in just four matches. Harmanpreet's 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final also stands out to be the highest in an ODI World Cup knockout fixture.

Australian captain Alyssa Healy remains the 3rd highest run-scorer with 309 runs in ODI World Cup knockouts. Shafali's quickfire 87 helped India pile up a massive 298 runs on the board. The Indian opener also happened to be the third-highest run scorer in ODI World Cup knockouts for India after Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni.

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shafali and Smriti Mandhana struck a 104-run partnership, followed by another Shafali-Jemimah Rodrigues which navigated the Indian innings carefully through the Proteas challenges.

A half-century from Deepti Sharma and a quickfire 24-ball 34 further cemented India's position in the game. For the first time, both India and South Africa face each other in an ODI World Cup final, and this will be a maiden ODI World Cup trophy for both teams.

Highest Run Scorer In ODI World Cup Knockouts

Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 331 runs.

Belinda Clark (AUS) - 330 runs.

Alyssa Healy (AUS) - 309 runs.