Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Shafali Verma Stamps Perfect ODI Redemption, Picks Crucial Wickets To Give India Momentum Over South Africa | WATCH

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Sune Luus at the Women's World Cup 2025 Final | Image: AP

Women's World Cup 2025: Star Indian all-rounder Shafali Verma has marked a perfect ODI return after the youngster displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali Verma was added to the Indian Cricket Team for the Women's World Cup 2025 after Pratika Rawal sustained an injury and was ruled out of the prestigious tournament.

Shafali Verma Shines In Women's World Cup 2025 Final

In the first innings, Shafali Verma was the highest run-scorer for Team India, scoring 87 runs from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. Shafali hammered seven fours and two sixes during her time on the crease. Shafali's time on the crease came to an end after she was dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka in the fifth delivery of the 28th over.

In the second innings, Shafali Verma once again came into the limelight after her crucial spell, which gave India momentum over South Africa.

In the second delivery of the 21st over, Shafali Verma made a breakthrough after she dismissed Sune Luus for 25 runs from 31 balls. Shafali delivered a length on off, Luus chipped, and the Indian all-rounder made no mistake to take a low catch.

Minutes later, Shafali Verma struck again after she dismissed Marizanne Kapp in the first delivery of the 23rd over. The Indian threw a length delivery down the leg, Kapp got an edge, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh made no mistake to take the catch.

This is the sixth time Shafali Verma has bowled in an ODI inning, and it was her third wicket in the 50-over format.

Shafali Verma's Powerful Knock Powers India To 298/7 In First Innings

Earlier in the first innings, Shafali Verma's 87 runs and clutch knocks from Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34) helped India power to 298/7.

Ayabonga Khaka led the Proteas bowling attack with her three-wicket spell after her nine-over spell and conceded 58 runs at an economy rate of 6.40.