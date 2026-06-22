Harmanpreet Kaur Shockingly Blames Fielders As Team India Stare At Women's T20 World Cup Exit

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India were beaten by six wickets by a formidable South African side. Following the embarrassing loss, Harman put the fielders under the bus blaming dropped catches for the loss. She also admitted that it is important the side stays positive as there are two games still remaining.

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‘We have to take opportunities at this level’

"We got a couple of chances in between, but couldn't take those chances. We have two matches and this is the time to stay positive. Shree Charani and Shafali bowled well but the fielders didn't support them. We have to take opportunities at this level. We were not lucky enough with that. We have two matches and this is the time to think about that. We will sit and rethink about what to do and then will see the changes to be done. [On Kapp] She took the game away from us. She gave us two chances and those were the crucial moments and that took the game away from us," the Indian captain said in the post-match presentation.

"Lots of learning, lots of positive moments and lots of moments where I have to stay strong. Now is the time to stay positive and think what to do in the upcoming games. Hopefully, we come up better in the next games," she added.

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