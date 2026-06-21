Virat Kohli Returns as BCCI Announce ODI Squad For England Tour

India vs England: In what would come as a good piece of news for Indian fans, Virat Kohli is back in the ODI set-up for the tour of England. What needs to be noted is that Kohli has been picked but his selection is subject to fitness clearance. Not too long ago, Kohli powered RCB to back-to-back IPL titles, smashing his fastest ever IPL fifty vs Gujarat Titans. At 37, he’s still India’s go-to man in white-ball cricket — changing games with that same ruthless, attacking intent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the ODI squad for the upcoming series against England on Sunday. As expected, Shubman Gill would be leading the side, while Shreyas Iyer would be his deputy. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the ODI set-up after missing the series against Afghanistan. Gurnoor Brar has also been included after his solid performances in the Afghanistan ODIs, while Mohammad Siraj has been rested.

It is a formidable Indian side that will tour England. The series against England is expected to be closely-contested. The ODIs would be a good opportunity for coach Gautam Gambhir to get his combinations right before the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

India’s white-ball tour to Europe will begin with two T20Is in Ireland before featuring in five T20Is and three ODIs.

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