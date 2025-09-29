Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Signals Bold Intentions As Team India Gear Up For Women's World Cup 2025: 'We Have A Genuine Chance'

Women's World Cup 2025: Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur articulated high aspirations ahead of the Women in Blue's Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, starting from Tuesday, September 30.

Team India will square off against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Women's World Cup 2025, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Tuesday, September 30. The match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM IST.

While speaking on the eve of the tournament opener, captain Harmanpreet Kaur showed confidence and said that this time the Women in Blue have a genuine chance. She added that the results Team India have achieved in the last few months will help them in the upcoming ICC event.

Harmanpreet Kaur further added that the Women in Blue are focused on having a good start in the Women's World Cup 2025.

"We have a genuine chance. I'm not saying this just because we are playing at home. The amount of cricket we have played and the results we have achieved in the recent past show we have depth in our game, whether it's in batting or bowling. We have improved in a lot of areas. So the chances are there, but tomorrow is our first game, so the main focus is on starting well and setting the tone. That is something we are looking forward to," Harmanpreet Kaur told reporters while speaking at the pre-match press conference.

Few days before the start of the prestigious tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India played against Australia in a three-match ODI series. However, it was the Aussies who clinched the series with a 2-1 win over the Women in Blue.

Team India also played two warm-up matches against England and New Zealand. Harmanpreet Kaur's side conceded a 152-run defeat against England. But clinched a four-wicket win over the Kiwis.