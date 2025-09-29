India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, And Here's All You Need To Know

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will square off against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Tuesday, September 30.

The match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM IST.

The Women in Blue will have an advantage in the upcoming game since they will be playing in front of their home fans, it will help them to gain confidence.

The Women's World Cup 2025 is starting from September 30, and the final match of the prestigious tournament is scheduled to take place on November 2. However, the venue of the summit clash is yet to be decided.

Before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025, the Women in Blue have played two warm-up matches against England and New Zealand. Team India also locked horns with Australia in a three-match series, which helped them to get ready for the Women's World Cup 2025. In the three-match ODIs, Australia sealed the series 2-1 over India.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka also played two warm-up matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of the prestigious ICC event.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Date, Time, And Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Live Streaming

The match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The first match of the Women's World Cup 2025 will also be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Squads

Team India's Squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.